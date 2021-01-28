Letter: Help For Our Elections

I read in your newspaper that Amazon has started using a palm recognition system to check people out at their convenience stores. It is called Amazon One, and works by waving your hand over a palm scanner, which reads both the exterior and interior of your hand for vein matching. Amazon also has face recognition technology, which they use in their Ring home security systems. There is also a system for identifying people by scanning the iris of one's eye.
I feel that systems such as these could be used to register and identify voters.
Many Americans feel that our elections are no longer honest or fair. Both democrats and republicans have felt the sting of what were thought to be fraudulent elections, such as in Gore vs. Bush, and Trump vs. Biden. Why not use one of these systems to assure that all votes are cast by legitimate voters?
Carolyn McSpadden
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.