Letter: Help me out here !

Please tell me. Eighty million people supposedly voted for Joe Biden.

Question, are you better off now, do you love his policie? Why are his numbers tanking, Staff bailing and his White House in chaos?

Black staffers bailing, bringing in Koreans to talk about Asian discrimination.

This is undoubtedly the biggest chaos to descend on our country since President Carter. But who is keeping track.

I could use some answers from some of the 80 million people who put this Administration in office !

Help me out here !

Fuel, inflation, food costs ?

Rich Barnes

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

