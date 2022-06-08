 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Help me out here !

  • Comments

Please tell me. Eighty million people supposedly voted for Joe Biden.

Question, are you better off now, do you love his policie? Why are his numbers tanking, Staff bailing and his White House in chaos?

Black staffers bailing, bringing in Koreans to talk about Asian discrimination.

This is undoubtedly the biggest chaos to descend on our country since President Carter. But who is keeping track.

I could use some answers from some of the 80 million people who put this Administration in office !

Help me out here !

Fuel, inflation, food costs ?

Help me out here !

Rich Barnes

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Blackout Warnings

First TEP then the North American Electrical Reliability Corporation (NERC), a regulatory body that oversees grid stability warns us that blac…

Letter: Fake News; Real Pain

Right-wing politicians constantly remind me that what I see and read in the mainstream media is “fake news.’’ But what I’m seeing lately is RE…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News