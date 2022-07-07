Re: the June 8 letter "Help me out here."
I am so glad that some reacted to my short letter.
I didn’t know the the Opinion page had printed it online, but I recognized the reactions to my familiar words.
It has given me a window into who is part of our President’s dwindling support.
I have never participated in an election where hatred of a candidate instead of like and support was reason to vote.
Someone has invented a new new way to choose a winner !
I am looking for answers from some of the 15% who still support him at this point in his administration.
Afghan pullout failure,Inflation at 8.6 Percent, gas prices at $5+ a gallon, food prices, building supplies and all commodities all through the roof.
The border under control ?
Where’s the success ?
The President’s Economic Advisor said that all this turmoil is good & was all part of transitioning us to the new Liberal World Order !
Help me out here!
Rich Barnes
East side
