Letter: Help states re-open safely and save lives

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have received excellent guidance from scientists who work within our public health system. Some, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have joined the Administration’s briefings and provided accurate information and advice. Others have worked behind the scenes reviewing data and creating models to analyze disease progression and resource needs. As a retired professor who taught social policy, I’ve been impressed by their effective and helpful work.
It was shocking to read that the Trump administration has refused to distribute a 17 page report from CDC experts on “Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework.” It provides science-based recommendations for the steps states and cities could take as they lift restrictions and re-open facilities. Suppression of a work designed to protect the public and assist states in carrying out the responsibilities the President has delegated to them is deeply disturbing. Thanks to the courageous official who released a copy. Our communities will be helped and lives may be saved.
Ann Nichols
Foothills
