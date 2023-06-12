For years, China has been trying without success to get the world oil trade conducted in its currency, the Yuan. Political infighting over the debt ceiling resulting in a worrying last-minute compromise has just given China's efforts a significant boost. From Reuters: "-Signs of de-dollarisation are unfolding in the global economy, strategists at the biggest U.S. bank JPMorgan said..."

Whether McCarthy is ignorant or indifferent to China's strategy doesn't matter. Either way, his debt extortion destabilized the US dollar and helped advance China's determination to dethrone the US currency.

If our political representatives don't start seeing China as the enemy and stop fighting with each other, China's strategy and agenda will prevail, and we will ultimately lose this cultural war.

Rick Cohn

West side