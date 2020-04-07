Letter: Helping Neighbors at This Time

This morning I read a wonderful article in the Daily Star about neighbors helping each other during this time of crisis where folks are dying. I live in a 100 unit subdivision where we all live in town houses. A few days ago I was asked to remove the remaining very few shiny balls placed on an Agave plant and some solar bulbs from our yard. Supposedly 'people are complaining.' I did comply. It seems to me such a petty complaint, as I had asked for understanding and gentleness since my partner now is under treatment for a life threatening illness.
We have a killer virus on the loose!! It's really time for neighbors to pull together, call each other and offer to shop for each other! There is a complete list of residents in this neighborhood. We know of a number of elderly people who walk dogs and we try to keep in touch by phone. We share where to find essential items and at what store to find them. Try kindness!
Janice Campos
Foothills
