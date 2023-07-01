The Common man .

We must spend money to make money.

Over the last century the Ds were more interested in funding projects that helped the common man.

The Rs helped, when it benefited them, but generally did not want to spend for the common man.

Some projects were before the 1930s but most were started with the election of Franklin Delano Roosevelt (D) in the 1930s.

1.1906 RFD mail Rural free delivery Delivering mail to outlying areas .

2. 1936 .WPA put people back to work by building schools, libraries, roads and even paid for artwork and theater

3, 1935 SS social security now paid to 69.5 million people

4, 1936 REA Rural Electrification Administration Brings electric power to outlying areas via co-ops.

5. 1956 Building our interstate road system (D.D.Eisenhower (R)

6, 2023 internet expansion as did REA.in 1936.(see 4)

7. 2022 FTA infrastructure especially transportation.

8. 2000 start of clean energy projects from solar panels and turbines to charging stations.

Donald Plummer

Northwest side