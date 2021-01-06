Letter: Herd Immunity and vaccines will eliminate the virus

I have an idea. First there seams to be about half our population will not do anything to help prevent the spreading of COVID-19. Second it has been found that holidays and large gatherings, have contributed to the spread of the virus. Third we know that the distribution of the vaccine is slow and even if it picks up it will be a very very long time to vaccinate everyone. I have reviewed the meaning Herd-immunity and it’s rewards, mainly that if many people become infected and many get vaccinated the spread will soon die. So my idea is to have more holidays.
Jose Salgado
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.