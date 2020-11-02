 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Herding Cats
View Comments

Letter: Herding Cats

The following is a quote from the October 30th letter to the editor headed “Democrats have much to answer for”.

“The inability of the liberal, progressive Democrats to pass additional corona virus economic aid since March is shameful, absolutely shameful”.

May I remind the writer of the above statement that the liberal, progressive Democrats actually passed a corona virus economic aid package on May 15, 2020. It went to the Senate whereupon no effort was made to discuss it, much less reconcile differences with the Senate version of an economic aid package. That was because there was no Senate version.

The reason there was no Senate version is that the leader of the Senate is trying to herd cats. The Republican majority in the Senate is bitterly divided between the traditional conservative Republicans and the liberal, progressive (tax and spend) Republicans. In essence the Senate is a ‘House divided”.

Michael Burdoo

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News