Letter: Herding Cats

The following is a quote from the October 30th letter to the editor headed “Democrats have much to answer for”.
“The inability of the liberal, progressive Democrats to pass additional corona virus economic aid since March is shameful, absolutely shameful”.
May I remind the writer of the above statement that the liberal, progressive Democrats actually passed a corona virus economic aid package on May 15, 2020. It went to the Senate whereupon no effort was made to discuss it, much less reconcile differences with the Senate version of an economic aid package. That was because there was no Senate version.
The reason there was no Senate version is that the leader of the Senate is trying to herd cats. The Republican majority in the Senate is bitterly divided between the traditional conservative Republicans and the liberal, progressive (tax and spend) Republicans. In essence the Senate is a ‘House divided”.
Michael Burdoo
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
