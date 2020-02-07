Letter: Here are some reasons I will NOT vote for Trump

Here are some reasons I will NOT vote for Trump
It’s because of his policies, AND his personality.
I support enforcement of immigration but not if it means harming refugees fleeing violence in their own countries.
I pay my mortgage, college tuition and my medical insurance premiums, but I know there are some who can’t. If the rich have to pay their fair share of taxes, that’s fine with me.
I know racial and ethnic discrimination exists. “White privilege” has made it hard for “brown” people to compete; preferential admission to colleges is the lease we can do.
I support “freedom of religion,” but that doesn’t give people the right to persecute those who don’t believe as you do.
I’m not frightened by words like “socialism.” Some people are manipulated by words mean to frighten them. Often, they don’t even know the real meaning of the word.
I vote accordingly.
F. A. Newsom
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.