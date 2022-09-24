Letter: Here come the GOP wives

I read an interesting article in one of the national newspapers entitled, “Here come the GOP Wives.” The essence of the article showed that the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe had placed many GOP candidates in dangerous position because of the overwhelming sentiment among women that the decision had taken way control of their bodies. Many GOP candidates have therefore featured their wives in campaign ads, assuring the public what good husband's and fathers they are. Blake Masters’ wife has appeared in one such ad. Masters’ campaign literature has been scrubbed of his previously anti-abortion positions. He almost sounds like a moderate now, but anyone who has followed his campaign knows that a politician doesn’t change his mind overnight unless a Supreme Court decision makes previous positions untenable. That’s where many GOP candidates find themselves now.
Rick Smith
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.