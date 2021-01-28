Letter: Here is how to stop all the voting problems.

Four Years to prepare.
Voting day becomes a national holiday like in most other civilized countries.
No absentee voting except for military stationed overseas and embassy personnel.
All voting machines manufactured in United States.
All software on machines created in the United States and certified by National Security Agency.
Ballots will have a designated spot next to signature block for a mandatory fingerprint capture.
Those working in critical jobs that must work on the holiday will receive 4 hours from work to go and vote. They will be paid for the time.
No media personnel will be allowed inside any voting area.
All personnel authorized to be in polling place or ballot counting rooms will have a badge ID with photo.
No preliminary voting results will be released until the all polls close.
Persons medically unable or physically unable will be polled five days prior by a voting official.
Russell T. Hanam
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.