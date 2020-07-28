Letter: Here's Adding to Trump's accomplishments

Ref. "A rundown of Trump's many accomplishments." Let me help with this:
Calling climate change a hoax, Trump unilaterally pulled us out of the Paris Climate Agreement forfeiting our opportunity to help save this planet for future generations.
Saying it was a lesson for China, Trump pulled us out of the Pan-Pacific Partnership forfeiting our chance to roll back China's thievery of our technology by working with long-forged Asian partners and instead abdicated our leadership in Asia, to China.
Trump threatens pulling troops out of Germany in a continuing, nonsensical destabilization of NATO, which for over 70 years has been a bedrock through the Cold War and beyond, to the great delight of Russia.
Trump continually attempts to subvert the AFCA and deny millions of needy families with preexisting conditions and others with affordable health care.
Ah, but the best is right now: Calling the corona virus a hoax and wasting precious time such that we now lead the world in COVID-19 infections and deaths. Want more?
Kimberly Ohl, RN
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!