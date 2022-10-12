Letter: Hershel Walker for senator

Seems to me that Hershel Walker did the honorable thing when offering his girlfriend an abortion. It was entirely legal back then and he would have been roundly denounced if he had failed in this socially acceptable deed. However, time and a few lies have passed and miraculously he is now liable to be elected Senator from Georgia. So, applying Christian values, I sort of forgive him. Now, I have to ask what does he plan to do and how does he plan to conduct himself in this very weighty and intellectually demanding office / honor? Does he have a platform, a few missions that he proposes? Has he ever run even a small office? Is he sympathetic to the Republican agenda? Can he read and /or write, explain his intentions? Does he know he’s signing up for a 6 year gig?