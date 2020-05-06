Letter: He's just trump

America, we have a problem! Democracy is beginning its final days - I'm being sarcastic, I hope. _rump’s new Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEninny, insulted WH reporter who complained in a Press Conference that “Trump says Gov. Hogan ’did not really understand the list’ provided by admin of labs…”
McEninny wrote, “To you, he’s not Trump, he’s PRESIDENT Trump!”
The Chosen One. The man with TOTAL power, who said, “Only I can fix it.” The man with no responsibility for the spread of COVID-19 or the economy failing, PPE shortages, job losses. The man who will solve “all the world’s problems in (his) first three years,” now claimed an undeserved ‘Title.’
Trump and his Republicans in Congress, have shown their inhumanity by protesting saving lives over money. I realize we must have jobs and income. Despite what _rump said, the Federal Government, of the People, By the People and For the People, is here to protect Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness, not donors and Corporations.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
