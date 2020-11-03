Letter: Hey America! Couldn't we?

Hey America! Couldn't we?
No matter the outcome of November’s election, no matter the reason for the fires in California or floods in Texas, I think it’s time we all, as Americans, stood up and started treating this country the way it deserves to be treated.
With so many people out of work, I think this is the perfect time to restore our bridges, canals, dams, highways, roads, as long as we do proper testing and can do it safely. We could even help with farm production and tree replanting. A WPA for today.
Honest labor can bring folks a sense of pride, not to mention income. In turn, folks have the means to make purchases and the economy benefits.
And out in the community, we should be building a better America and not fighting each other.
It’s time this country is recognized once more as a leader throughout the world and a shining example of democracy. This is one way to do it.
Linda Rothchild
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!