Letter: Hey Boris! Help Us Get Brittney Griner Back!

With a little help from one of our international allies we could get Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner back safely in the United States and playing basketball again.

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of England has stated that Russia and its tennis players will be banned from this year's Wimbledon Tennis Tournament. That in itself is a mistake because politics should not be used to punish athletes and their performances.

Prime Minister Johnson should say that his country has changed their minds and will allow the Russian contingent to come and play at Wimbledon IF Brittany Griner is released to the United States as well as English prisoner that might also possibly be detained in Russia under questionable circumstances.

We get Brittany back AND the Russians get to compete in England AND while the Russians are away they can soak up WHAT REALLY IS HAPPENING IN THE UKRAINE. Not the propaganda that they must endure. Every one is a winner!

Bert Hanson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

