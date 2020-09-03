Letter: Hey Joe, your new Covid plan has already been done, by Trump

Joe Biden's 'new' plan to fight COVID-19 is laughable. More testing, wearing masks, listening to experts, manufacturing more PPEs, etc. Wow, how brilliant! Sorry Joe, but Trump has been doing that for months! Covid19 case numbers and deaths are dropping across most of the country. Trump partnered the government with private industry to manufacture and acquire millions of masks, gloves, gowns, face shields and thousands of ventilators. He successfully got big health care insurers to waive Covid19 care co-pays, obtained over $2 trillion in Covid19 relief from Congress for small businesses, the unemployed and individual cash payments of $1200. He did Executive Orders for further relief when Democrats in Congress refused to cooperate. Trump did travel bans, the Warp Speed project with vaccines coming soon. The FDA has fast tracked new tests and therapeutics. America has tested more people than any other country. The economy is improving. And it was not only Trump, but also team Biden and Dr. Fauci who early on downplayed the severity of the virus!
Janice Newman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
