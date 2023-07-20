Hey Putin, If you want to take over Ukraine, don't you want the whole country. All your bombing and killing will leave it a country in ruins, not worth a whole lot until money is spent to rebuild all the destruction. You don't gain much by destroying buildings, infrastructure, culture, industry and people. Is you goal to have a country in rubble. Not only are you stupid, but a war criminal to boot. Are you looking to spend time with your buddy trump behind bars. Be a good place for the inhumane way you both behave. There is a whole lot more to life than how you two act. Maybe you should consider PEACE, which can lead to prosperity. Just a thought which I'd also like to put in the heads of republicans too. Just think how great America could be if you worked for all the people, not just a handful.