Letter: Hi, I am a Trump Supporter
We might have something in common. I am a son. I am a brother. I have been divorced. I am an American. I supported President Obama during his tenure in office and I support President Trump now.

I support the First Amendment that allows us to say what we think is true and right. I support the Resistance even though I do not agree with them. I support the mainstream media's agenda to remove President Trump even though I hope that they fail in their attempt. I support President Trump as he leads us during this time.

I understand that it has been difficult. I understand that we can survive living through division. I understand that no one wins in the blame game.

I hope that we find common ground. I hope that we look to our similarities. I hope that acceptance and love defeats fear and hate.

God bless us all and God bless America.

Dan Smith

East side

