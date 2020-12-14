Letter: Hidden Costs in Delivery Apps

I have long suspected the delivery Apps like Instacart, Doordash, GrubHub, etc. come at a premium but after my last trip to Costco, I decided to compare receipt prices with those in Instacart - $335 out the door, $366 on Instacart. That's almost a 10% bump - before the delivery charges Tip, Tax, etc. Every item is marked up about 9-10%. I haven't done a comparison for the other Apps but suspect the premium is about the same. So, if you can't get to the stores & restaurants safely and need to use these Apps, believe it when they say you're paying more for food!
Scott Saylor
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
