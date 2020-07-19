Letter: Hide the Virus By No Testing

In the early 60s, I had a morning newspaper route. I didn’t have a bicycle and had to walk. It was Thanksgiving Day, and the newspapers were almost two inches thick with mostly ads. They were abnormally heavy. I decided that I couldn’t possibly deliver these papers all by myself. I had to come up with a solution. Fortunately, there was a maple tree nearby, and lots of fallen leaves on the ground. I decided to spread the papers around the tree and bury them under the leaves. Out of sight, out of mind.
I went home and straight to bed. It didn’t take long for our phone to start ringing. My visiting uncle asked me “what’s going on”? Without telling my parents, he graciously helped me uncover and deliver those papers.
I learned a lesson that day. You can’t just hide your problems as if they will miraculously go away. I don’t think President Trump learned that lesson.
Robert Ferguson
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
