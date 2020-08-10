Letter: Hiden Biden is his name, staying in the basement is his game

Hiden Biden is his name, staying in the basement is his game; Won't take the test to clear his brain, Hiden Biden is his name; Ducking early debating to hide his lame, Hiden Biden is his name; You ain't black if you don't vote his name, Hiden Biden is his game; Gonna take your guns is the plan, just wait until he becomes the man; Will let the left run his game, Hiden Biden is his name; Looking for a mate to help him win, don't matter who, the media will spin; He won't be going to Milwaukee town, but will keep hiden underground. No hard questions to the day, just cruising to the vote the easy way; Hiden Biden don't want to play, using Covid to keep the press at bay; To the basement he will stay, not coming out until election day. Hiden Biden or the Trumpet man, at least one is not afraid to face the land.
Laticia Lewis
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
