Letter: Hideously Decided--Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization

In 1787 men wrote and signed the constitution. Same for the 14th amendment enacted in 1868. It is no wonder women and abortion weren’t mentioned. Women were politically irrelevant and not considered individual citizens as we are now – or were. Fortunately, times and thinking change…or so we thought.

Looking backward for the answer to whether choice belongs to women or to the patriarchal state is a fool’s game.

What I find interesting is Roe and Casey did not force anyone to do anything. It allowed those who needed or wanted to act (to have an abortion) to do so. It was an individual decision. It allowed women to be 20th/21st century citizens; free to make decisions according to their own sense of morality.

What a pity that the anachronistic parochial morality of five Catholics and one very conservative Episcopalian should be imposed on the entire country on a pretext of “egregiously decided” and a dubious interpretation of history.

Democracies don’t disenfranchise half of their population

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

