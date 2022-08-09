 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: High Gas Prices and Inflation

  • Comments

Oil Company Profits Drive Inflation

We have had little relief from exorbitant gas prices. This while four major oil and gas companies have record profits in excess of $80 Billion this year alone.

Where did all those dollars go? Since October, oil companies bought back $56 Billion of their shares. Buybacks and dividends drive share prices up to the benefit of wealthy investors and stockholders.

During the same time, inflation has affected millions of Americans. Higher gas and diesel prices are a contributing factor. Trucks deliver the products we buy. So inflated fuel prices impact on virtually everything. Increased fuel cost at the pump digs into everyone’s wallet, but for low-income families it takes money away from necessities.

We need reduce our gas consumption by walking, bicycling or taking rapid transit instead of driving. This would have the greatest impact on oil company profits while at the same time reduce our carbon footprint.

People are also reading…

Edward Weil

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Another Example

If anyone needed another example that demonstrates the Republican party is not interested in making things better for the average American, it…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News