Letter: High Gas Prices and Inflation

Oil Company Profits Drive Inflation

We have had little relief from exorbitant gas prices. This while four major oil and gas companies have record profits in excess of $80 Billion this year alone.

Where did all those dollars go? Since October, oil companies bought back $56 Billion of their shares. Buybacks and dividends drive share prices up to the benefit of wealthy investors and stockholders.

During the same time, inflation has affected millions of Americans. Higher gas and diesel prices are a contributing factor. Trucks deliver the products we buy. So inflated fuel prices impact on virtually everything. Increased fuel cost at the pump digs into everyone’s wallet, but for low-income families it takes money away from necessities.

We need reduce our gas consumption by walking, bicycling or taking rapid transit instead of driving. This would have the greatest impact on oil company profits while at the same time reduce our carbon footprint.

Edward Weil

North side