Letter: High Humor
Letter: High Humor

I appreciate the high-humor in Toni Schlecht's Saturday letter. She dislikes biased opinion pieces from Trump-haters. She likes "facts." She then proceeds to march out her Trump-loving biased opinion, smearing Biden, and equating his potential election to making this a "communist country." Oh, and I have friends and relatives living in Portland, and no one has expressed a "fear for their very lives." Chuckle. Chuckle.

Schlecht closes by urging everyone to "use your brains,folks." We are, Toni. We are. And I have had a smile on my face all day. You may have a career in Stand Up.

Bill Boaz

SaddleBrooke

