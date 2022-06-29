Letter: High Noon

Last week reminded me of the 1880s Tombstone and the wild west with the U.S. Supreme Court promoting open carry of handguns. Shootout at the road rage cafe anyone? Further, Miranda rights became optional and private religious schools have unlimited access to the public tax-trough. All this in addition to diminishing women’s rights to own their bodies. What’s next for this group of activist judges? Elimination of same sex marriage and contraceptives between married couples? Perhaps Clarence and Gini Thomas should be worried that interracial marriage will soon be on the chopping block.