Letter: High on drugs, Trump is even a greater threat

Trump’s comments threaten all Americans. We all saw his difficulty breathing upon his return, after he showed his “macho” by walking up the stairs. He asserts, COVID-19 is “far less lethal than the seasonal flu.”
On Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted, “Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!”
Facts are, since 2010, the worst year of flu fatalities was in 2017-18, 61,000. In 2018-19, we had 34,000 fatalities, followed by 22,000 in 2019-20. In 1957, 116,000 deaths and 100,000 in 1967.
In eight months, we’ve seen 211,000, with deaths increasing, once again. Some project the total will be 400,000 by the end of the years.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
