Imagine it is the first week of high school. Pretty intimidating. Big campus. You don't know your way around. Imagine you are a guy 5' tall and 95 # (I was). And it is a “tough” school in Tucson, (it was).
And the captain of the football team 6'2” and 200# comes up to you and says he needs your help with homework. The captain says he will send one of his teammates to iron out the details. He reminds you that there are a lot of different factions on this big campus and if you want to be safe, you are going to need some protection. Do you do his homework? After all, the captain of the football team can't play this season if he doesn't get the grades.
Pretty similar to being a new president of the Ukraine, that was invaded by Russia the year prior to your being elected. And the president of the United States asks for your help so that he can be re-elected.
Robert Beren
Foothills
