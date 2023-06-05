Former US Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood heralded the benefits of high-speed rail as a solution to long distance travel and a wise alternative to flying and driving to US destinations. While I don't disagree that the US is behind the curve on the implementation of high-speed rail, he lost me when he opined that two California projects are moving steadily towards the finish line.

Nothing could be further from the truth. In 1996 planning was begun for high-speed rail from Los Angeles to San Francisco and Sacramento. and in 2008 voters barely passed a $9 billion bond measure to pay for the 500 miles of track. To date, construction is underway for 119 miles from Bakersfield to Madera with no estimate of when the project will be comlete.. The project is a decade behind schedule and billions over budget with insufficient funding to complete the project.