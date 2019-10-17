Rather than complain about his perception of unfairness in our nation’s higher education system, why not pen a presentation of conservatism’s better ideas? I certainly agree there are many. Or perhaps he could explain how the conservative party has managed to produce a despotic and irrational leader. Maybe he could enlighten us as to why that party seems duty bound to support that leader in lockstep fashion despite his obvious missteps and outright criminal behavior. And we beg to know why their party officially denies and mocks our existential dilemma of climate change, despite the findings of the vast majority of scientists.
Since when was fairness a conservative value? Where was the fairness in their party when they openly admitted that any bipartisan support of Obama’s policies would be a political loss for the tribe? Where was the fairness in refusing to even interview Merrick Garland as Obama’s final Supreme Court nomination?
Rich Kiker
Tubac
