 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Higher level conversation about migration needed

  • Comments

Re: the Aug. 24 letter “Migrants and the wall.”

The writer referred to the Aug. 21 article “Crates can’t stop migrants” to argue that complete walls would help avoid hundreds of migrant deaths by forcing them to enter at established legal entry points. Yet he ignores the main point of the article. According to the Chief Border Patrol agent of the Yuma sector, Chris Clem, there needs to be an overhaul of the 1986 and 1990 immigration framework. “We need comprehensive immigration reform,” he said, calling for a higher-level conversation to address the root of the problem.

As a volunteer advocate for migrants at my church, I would add that most asylum-seekers and other desperately poor people wait on our southern border for many months, stopped by U.S. public health policy Title 42. They are victims of corrupt governments, cartels, U.S. political and economic policies, and climate change. No number of crates or length of wall will keep people from seeking safety and family reunion.

People are also reading…

Marjorie King

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Election deniers

I keep waiting for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to question the results of the last election. Of course, they support Trump, a chronic liar comp…

Letter: If not carbon, what?

The United States emitted 13.9 % of the world’s CO2 in 2021. Therefore, zero carbon emissions from the US will have a small effect on the tota…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News