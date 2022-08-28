Letter: Higher level conversation about migration needed

The writer referred to the Aug. 21 article “Crates can’t stop migrants” to argue that complete walls would help avoid hundreds of migrant deaths by forcing them to enter at established legal entry points. Yet he ignores the main point of the article. According to the Chief Border Patrol agent of the Yuma sector, Chris Clem, there needs to be an overhaul of the 1986 and 1990 immigration framework. “We need comprehensive immigration reform,” he said, calling for a higher-level conversation to address the root of the problem.