Letter: Highway expansion freeze

Re: the June 28 article "Fund public transit, not more roads."
Super column by Basav Sen. A highway expansion freeze is a great idea. Expanding Grant Road was and is ignorant. Expanding Broadway is likewise ignorant. Growing capacity does only lead to growing traffic. We are subsidizing sprawl. We need to stop our imperialist ways before we unsustain our way to oblivion.
Conservatives aren't really into keeping things the way they are. They're more into exploitation. Liberals generally love their cars and their other material stuff just as much. And both Republicans and Democrats love war like ways to the tune of almost three quarters of a trillion dollars to the military each year.
Let's all start living simpler, more reverent lives. A highway expansion freeze would greatly help.
Gail Sutton
Oracle
