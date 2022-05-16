 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hillary, Trump Won!

Democrats believe that Hillary won in 2016 and Putin manipulated our election while Republicans think that Trump won in 2020 and COVID-related election eligibility relaxations led to massive voter fraud.

America is confronting serious issues today. At home soaring inflation, violent/nonviolent crime and illegal immigration erode our past achievements. Abroad Russia/Ukraine, China/Taiwan and North/South Koreas threaten our de facto role in policing the planet.

Run on these issues. The party that wins in 2024 will be the one that focuses on the future.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

