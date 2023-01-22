 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: "Hillary's Emails" Redux?

Has anyone else noticed the similarity between the 2016 overwrought media uproar about "Hillary's emails" and today's coverage of the discovery of classified documents in President Biden's home and office? I agree that needs to be reported, but let's have a bit more distinction between that and the huge volume and struggle to discover Trump's cache! There is no comparison.

I think the media today are bending over to appear "fair," and in the process they are equating issues that aren't equal. This isn't fair and balanced, nor is it the journalism I was taught to practice.

Karen Schickedanz, former reporter and copyeditor with the Chicago Tribune

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

