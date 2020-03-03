Letter: hiring a president
If you were going to remodel your house and had to hire a contractor, would you hire the one whose resume includes a half dozen bankruptcies and thousands of lawsuits? If you found out he had been married three times and cheated on all of his wives, even paying off porn stars to keep quiet about his cheating. Is this the kind of man you would entrust with a job like that. Is this the kind of man you would let date your daughter? If the man claimed that because he is a celebrity, he can grab women wherever he wants, would you want him around your wife or daughter? If the answer to ANY of this is a resounding NO, why would you hire him to be your president? This amoral and unChristian man belongs somewhere other than the White House. Jail comes to mind.

Gary Jones

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

