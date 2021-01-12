Letter: His exit imminent, Trump now tries to destroy democracy

"Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined…and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States."
Elected Public Officials, Presidents, Senators, and Representatives take an oath swearing their allegiance to the United States' Constitution, which Republican-Cultists swore, as Constitutionalists, they support. It's now being threatened by that same cult.
Support for "Trumpism," a lawless political order, has now gained momentum. It's dividing our Congress and country. Despite the Constitution, this cult is an order of those who believe they have a "right" to do-as-they-please, without laws. Their fascist leader taught them. He thinks he is above the law, and so should they, giving aid to our enemies by showing them democracy doesn't work.
With no evidence, they wish to undo the recent elections.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.