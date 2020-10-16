Letter: His pride couldn’t let it happen

We're in a prolonged pandemic because an inept president forgot his oath to protect the citizens of the United States (and the Constitution).
Today, we have 7,894,768 total cases, 366,645 in the past 7 days, 216,025 have died (831 yesterday alone). Of the top 25 states with the most infections, 20 are Republican-run. Of the next 25, 12 are Republican-run.
Donald Trump falsely complains that “Blue” states are responsible for the most COVID-19 rates (and the most riots). For several months he refused to approve money for recovery or helping less-fortunate people, laid off due to forced closings of businesses and loss of health benefits; and, he has held American Citizens hostage, hoping they will force Democrats to give in so he can “win.”
People are hurting, food for many is scarce, food-lines are long with people waiting in temperatures in the hundreds for 110 days, pandemic is spreading. No relief! Why?
Trump says, ”(My) pride couldn’t let it happen.”
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
