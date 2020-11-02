 Skip to main content
Letter: “Hispanics, don’t let the Dem’s fool you.”
I was born in 1950 in Morenci, Arizona, a small copper mining town. I lived on Gila Street where only “Mexicans” lived. My mom was from Mexico and dad from Safford, Arizona.

My dad was a delegate to the 1968 Democrat’s national convention and I voted for McGovern while a University of Arizona student.

I believed the Democrat’s victim story until I enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1973. Then my whole world view change. The Marines don’t care what race you are. They believe in honor, country, courage, and commitment. If you worked hard, you succeeded. As a Marine, you were required to push back. I started as a private and retired a Lieutenant Colonel. As a veteran, I’m fully supportive of President Trump’s reelection and sending Martha McSally back to the Senate. They want your success.

The Dem’s have managed to demonize those who don’t want to stay on their Gila Street or the plantation. Don’t let them pigeonhole you.

Marvin Montez

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

