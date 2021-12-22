Letter: Historic amnesia

I saw a bumper sticker in Tucson equating Biden with Hitler. I’ve read history all my life. I just read this description of a certain world leader.
“Among his characteristics are fanaticism… ruthlessness, cunning, vanity, moods of exaltation and depression, fits of bitter and self-righteous resentment…” and “in the eyes of his disciples, and increasingly in his own … [he] is always right.”
Sound familiar? It describes Hitler by Hugh Sinclair, Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service in a December 30, 1938, memo to his superiors in the Foreign Office. He could add pathological lying, hatemongering, racism, a thirst for revenge, and inciting supporters to violence. And that would also describe Biden’s predecessor (to a “T”!). Republican extremists in this country also verbally and physically attack our educators who dare to teach the truth about the horrors of slavery, segregation, and other forms of racism such as voter suppression. They politicize American’s well-known ignorance of history and place this country in considerable peril.
Vance Holliday
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.