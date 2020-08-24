Letter: Historical Similarities

Where does evil go when defeated? Away? Not really. Underground, where it waits for the next perfect-pitch demagogue to give it oxygen? Yes.
The historical similarities in rhetoric and corruption are chilling. Today’s conservatives in the Republican party are the Southern Confederacy reprised. The Trump/Pence White House is the Confederacy plus post-Civil War White Citizens Councils plus “law and order” Neo-Nazism. Whether its voting sabotage, ecological irresponsibility, the villainous ripping of children from parents at the border, racist tirades, wall and monument strutting, presidential pardons for gangster criminals, or deadly virus-response mismanagement, these “characters without character” are failing America. They need to be ousted from leadership, and in many cases, indicted. History and justice demand that we hold these Constitution-dismembering and lawbreaking scoundrels accountable.
Ron Rude
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!