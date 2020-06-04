Letter: History does repeat
Immediately after WWII citizens vowed that the conditions leading to war must never be allowed to happen again. The United Nations was born. World interest increased.

With the change in interest, we learned that the global medical health had problems. Another vow, we must attack health issues globally, WHO was developed out of our involvement in the United Nation.

The heat (intensity) impacts our will to make the corrections that result in positive changes and conversely time can cool the hot desire for change. Memories fade, interest cool, and some internal elements begin pushing for self-interest.

We are racing to develop a vaccine for our citizens, we understand that we can save tax dollars by not funding WHO.

Everyone reading this needs to answer in unison, What happens when we forget our history?

Michael Ullery

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

