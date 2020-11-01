 Skip to main content
Letter: History Reminder
Letter: History Reminder

Before we were the USA, we were colonies of Great Britain. It was the British who introduced

slavery into the colonies. Therefore, let us lay the blame for slavery at the feet of the English. When we fought for our Independence and won, we inherited this culture of slavery.

Over the ages, a great deal has transpired to address this abhorrent condition. President Trump has made the most progress in righting this wrong.

Therefore, elect him for a second term so that he can continue this path of equality.

Edythe Gissing

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

