Letter: History Repeating Itself?
Letter: History Repeating Itself?

I cannot be the only person who was bothered by seeing Vladimir Putnin addressing his minions in a stadium in Russia recently. It was repugnant to see people cheering a man who is directly responsible for the killing and maiming of the citizens of Ukraine, as well as destroying cities along the way. Does it not remind us of Hitler’s Nuremburg mass rallies – where millions of Nazi supporters sang praise to Hitler, who (all the while) was in the midst of perpetrating genocide across Europe?

Mary Jo Swartzberg

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

