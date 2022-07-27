 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: History Repeating Itself?

  • Comments

Re: the July 23 article "A recent visit to Auschwitz raises troubling questions."

Mr. Brody’s piece on Auschwitz is a salient reminder of what humanity can do to humanity. My maternal family came from Krakow, Poland. My maternal great grandmother was Jewish and converted to Catholicism – perhaps because of the pogrom that was carried out there. But this fact is lost to history. It is only by the grace of God that I find myself residing in the United States because my family left everything behind and immigrated here.

Mary Jo Swartzberg

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: A phony Elector

Jim Lamont lied when he tried to pass as a Arizona Elector!! He was in with the trump liar's to overturn the election in Arizona!!! There were…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News