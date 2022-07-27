Letter: History Repeating Itself?

Re: the July 23 article "A recent visit to Auschwitz raises troubling questions."
Mr. Brody’s piece on Auschwitz is a salient reminder of what humanity can do to humanity. My maternal family came from Krakow, Poland. My maternal great grandmother was Jewish and converted to Catholicism – perhaps because of the pogrom that was carried out there. But this fact is lost to history. It is only by the grace of God that I find myself residing in the United States because my family left everything behind and immigrated here.
Mary Jo Swartzberg
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.