Letter: History Repeating Itself

One day, a few years ago, while having breakfast with several very fine people in a hotel restaurant in Central Germany, I had a revelation as a sat and chatted with the group, wondering how the parents of such wonderful and engaging people, the produce just a generation before, could have been duped into permitting Adolph Hitler come to power?
Now I know; because it is happening right before my eyes. The day prior, I had seen Senator Ted Cruz of Texas on TV rail against those who attacked the Capital on that day of infamy, January 6th, 2021 and then grovel before Tucker Carlson and recant it all the very next day on live TV.
There was an insurrection. An unfettered video record, seen by the world at the time, now highly redacted by Fox in its replays, as it helps spin the truth, is undeniable proof.
The lies persist and our Union is in peril.
Carl A. Bosse
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.