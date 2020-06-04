Letter: history repeats itself and none care to see
We are living in a time of fear. We are afraid of a new virulent virus. We fear media blast of confusing and conflicting fact. WHO do we believe? We fear for relatives caring for COVID patients. We fear for job loss and the return of the economy,

Now the final blow is this senseless violence all across our nation. This is the most dangerous threat of all and few recognize the real danger. I never thought that I would see an insurrection against our very way of life. Strong and evil powers are using the frustration of wrongdoing to erase all of our morals and sow death and destruction to our cities. Nightly the unbelievable violence, beatings and killings continue. Again officials abandon protection of cities for petty political turf wars and party hatred. Save our nation before we become another failure in history. Please unite before we lose this country.

Ethel Maloney

SaddleBrooke

