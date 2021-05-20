 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: History repeats itself?
View Comments

Letter: History repeats itself?

  • Comments

Yesterday the trump republican cult dumped Liz Cheney!! Because she voiced her concern with the GOP! If you read past world History! Silly me, the trump cult don't read they listen to FOX and the Orange want to be Hitler! Hitler eliminated his partners who started the Nazi Party by Murdering them and installed his puppets,joe Goebbels, speers, goring, Heinrich and murdering former pig farmer Himmler!! Liz Cheney will endure and will lead a overthrow of the tRUMP cult! Moderate, Republicans, Democrats and independent voter's will enter the the battle by voting the cult members out! And about 600,000 people who lost innocent famliy member's!! Fascism must be stopped!!

David E Leon

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of th…

Local-issues

Letter: Masks

Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not we…

Local-issues

Letter: GOP Fraudit in AZ

Several writers to this page have asked why the Dems are so set against the so-called audit. It is because we have become painfully aware of t…

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Senate

Perhaps when the AZ Senate Republicans are done searching for fictional fraudulent ballots in Maricopa county they can go to Iraq and find the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News