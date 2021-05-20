Letter: History repeats itself?

Yesterday the trump republican cult dumped Liz Cheney!! Because she voiced her concern with the GOP! If you read past world History! Silly me, the trump cult don't read they listen to FOX and the Orange want to be Hitler! Hitler eliminated his partners who started the Nazi Party by Murdering them and installed his puppets,joe Goebbels, speers, goring, Heinrich and murdering former pig farmer Himmler!! Liz Cheney will endure and will lead a overthrow of the tRUMP cult! Moderate, Republicans, Democrats and independent voter's will enter the the battle by voting the cult members out! And about 600,000 people who lost innocent famliy member's!! Fascism must be stopped!!
David E Leon
Vail
