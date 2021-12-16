 Skip to main content
Letter: History Repeats itself
Four years of Donald Trump, culminating in the January 6 attempted coup was a warning of just how fragile our democracy really is. However, the article about a Virginia school board calling for burning books was chilling. We should be reminded of the German poet, Heinrich Heine who said, "where they burn books, they will ultimately burn people also." As we know, that was tragically true under the Nazis. We need to be ever vigilant of the right wing and their so called conservatism slowly sending us down the path to authoritarianism.

Mary Zimmerman

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

