Letter: History the teacher
On video.

If the 17 year old girl had not taken a video we would never know what happened.

If she was black and tried to interfere she would have been on the ground with Floyd.

If she was white she would have been escorted away and threatened with arrest.

Peer pressure prevented the other cops from interfering on protest.

Without protest we would never have change. Think Boston Tea party and Civil Rights march. On leadership. Trump did not/does not want to lead on COVID-19 because he was weak.

He wants to use force on the protesters because he “not weak “that is what he truly understands.

Violence on either side always escalates and creates more violence on both sides.

Remember history is a great teacher.

Donald Plummer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

